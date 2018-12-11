UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report #7 (October 2018)

Highlights

• Over 178,000 children and caregivers have access to UNICEFsupported psycho-social programming through 2018 programming

• UNICEF has provided over 38,100 children 6-59 months and pregnant and breastfeeding women with micronutrient supplementation in 2018

• WASH support continues for over 51,667 people in Rakhine State with access to sufficient water

• Thus far this year, UNICEF Education programmes have provided emergency learning materials and recreation supplies for over 77,800 children.

319,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance in (37% of total people in need - 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

863,000 people in need (2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

UNICEF Myanmar HAC Appeal 2018 US$ 31,780,000

Funds Received 2018 US$ 9,710,485

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Rakhine

In Rakhine State, the situation remains tense following reports that the government will begin repatriation of refugees from Bangladesh to northern Rakhine State. Small scale protests have been noted. UNHCR maintains that the conditions in northern Rakhine State are not appropriate for return of refugees at this time given the security concerns and lack of freedom of movement. UNICEF maintains consistent access to urban areas in Maungdaw District and in IDP camps and communities in central Rakhine State by following a lengthy bureaucratic procedure for travel authorizations.

UNICEF continues to advocate for full and unfettered access as well as a reduction to bureaucratic impediments to the expansion of humanitarian work to all communities in Rakhine State.

Kachin and Shan

In Kachin and northern Shan states, UNICEF continues to monitor displacement and support response for those displaced in 2018 in addition to the existing caseload of people displaced and in IDP camps or displacement sites since 2011. The situation in Kachin remained calm for three of four weeks in September; however troop build ups in Hpakant and Mansi townships are a concern. The Government of Myanmar aims to resettle over 300 households from five townships however many will continue to require humanitarian assessment.