11 Dec 2018

UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report #7 (October 2018)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 28 Nov 2018
preview
Download PDF (964.11 KB)

Highlights

• Over 178,000 children and caregivers have access to UNICEFsupported psycho-social programming through 2018 programming

• UNICEF has provided over 38,100 children 6-59 months and pregnant and breastfeeding women with micronutrient supplementation in 2018

• WASH support continues for over 51,667 people in Rakhine State with access to sufficient water

• Thus far this year, UNICEF Education programmes have provided emergency learning materials and recreation supplies for over 77,800 children.

319,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance in (37% of total people in need - 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

863,000 people in need (2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

UNICEF Myanmar HAC Appeal 2018 US$ 31,780,000

Funds Received 2018 US$ 9,710,485

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Rakhine

In Rakhine State, the situation remains tense following reports that the government will begin repatriation of refugees from Bangladesh to northern Rakhine State. Small scale protests have been noted. UNHCR maintains that the conditions in northern Rakhine State are not appropriate for return of refugees at this time given the security concerns and lack of freedom of movement. UNICEF maintains consistent access to urban areas in Maungdaw District and in IDP camps and communities in central Rakhine State by following a lengthy bureaucratic procedure for travel authorizations.
UNICEF continues to advocate for full and unfettered access as well as a reduction to bureaucratic impediments to the expansion of humanitarian work to all communities in Rakhine State.

Kachin and Shan

In Kachin and northern Shan states, UNICEF continues to monitor displacement and support response for those displaced in 2018 in addition to the existing caseload of people displaced and in IDP camps or displacement sites since 2011. The situation in Kachin remained calm for three of four weeks in September; however troop build ups in Hpakant and Mansi townships are a concern. The Government of Myanmar aims to resettle over 300 households from five townships however many will continue to require humanitarian assessment.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.