UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report #4 (Reporting Period: January to June 2020)

Highlights

• The number of casualties countrywide due to explosive ordnance has increased from last year. The most notable increase is in Rakhine State which accounts for nearly 53% of casualties.

• To improve hygiene practices to prevent the spread of COVID19, UNICEF supported the installation of 6,365 handwashing stations reaching nearly 1.7 million people across the country.

• UNICEF supported the registration and attendance of 268 ‘volunteer teachers’ working in IDP camps at the Ministry of Education’s new curriculum training. Teachers who work in humanitarian areas were unable to register without UNICEF support as they do not have national registration cards.

• UNICEF-led clusters prioritized ensuring safe continuation of programmes while mitigating COVDI-19 transmission risks between agencies and beneficiaries.

Situation in Numbers

362,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (HNO 2020)

986,000 people in need (HNO 2020)

274,000 internally displaced people (HNO 2020)

470,000 non-displaced stateless in Rakhine

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for US$46.04 million to sustain provision of critical and life-saving services for children and their caregivers in Myanmar plus an additional $31.1 million for COVID-19 response activities. As of June 30, UNICEF/Myanmar had not received any additional non-COVID humanitarian funds since March 2020, however over $8.4 million in COVID-19 funding generously donated by the United States Agency for International Development, the Government of Japan, the Central Emergency Response Fund and Myanmar Humanitarian Fund managed by OCHA, the UK Department for International Development, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Asian Development Bank, Global Partnership for Education, Government of China, German Federal Foreign Office, and the UK National Committee. UNICEF/Myanmar would like to extend a special thanks to those who provided unearmarked contributions which allows UNICEF to allocate funds to the areas of greatest need. This includes support from DFAT, UK National Committee, and the German Foreign Office. Details of UNICEF’s budget requirements for both COVID and non-COVID humanitarian activities can be found in Annex B below and include significant needs for all of UNICEF/Myanmar’s ongoing emergency programmes.