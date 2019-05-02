UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report #3 - 23 April 2019

Highlights

Fighting between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (AA) have displaced over 32,000 people within Rakhine State. Fighting in Mrauk-U town has led NGO partners to relocate staff into Sittwe for security reasons. OCHA is leading a response planning exercise for Sittwe-based organizations.

In March, UNICEF reached 3,515 persons displaced by fighting between the Arakan Army and Tatmadaw with emergency WASH supplies and key hygiene messaging.

Approximately 2,700 people are affected by conflict in southern Chin State, including 500 IDPs.

To improve conditions in Kachin State, UNICEF has signed a new agreement to provide WASH services to 23,700 people in IDP camps and over 4,300 children in temporary learning centres.

In the first quarter of 2019, UNICEF and its partners have reached over 11,360 women and children with health services and over 29,800 children with psychosocial support, including access to psychosocial activities through Child-Friendly Spaces.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

460,788 # of children in need of humanitarian assistance (HNO 2019)

Kachin: 71,150 Kayin: 4,475 Rakhine: 364,767 Shan: 20,396

941,351 # of people in need (HNO 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019 US$ 59 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In Rakhine State, fighting between the Myanmar Military or Tatmadaw and the Arakan Army (AA) continues and has spread to include Buthidaung, Rathedaung, Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U, Minbya and Ponnagyun. To a lesser extent, fighting has also impacted communities in neighbouring Paletwa township of Chin state. The majority of fighting has occurred in more rural or mountainous areas, however recent fighting has spread to Minbya and Mrauk-U. Reports indicate the use of air strikes, increased use of landmines and other improvised explosive devises. During the month of February, the number of displaced persons increased by over 10,000 with reported displacement of nearly 17,000. (Note: though this Sit Rep covers the month of March, as of April 23 figures had increased to nearly 32,000. End Note).

The Government of Myanmar, local communities, the Red Cross Movement, and the World Food Programme are responding to food and non-food emergency needs. UNICEF and other actors are working with the Government to access populations in need, especially as the IDP figures grow. In central Rakhine, OCHA is leading a process of contingency planning while in northern Rakhine UNICEF is working with UNHCR, UNFPA, and national and international actors to determine additional needs and response priorities. The current pattern of displacement indicates that primarily women and children are moving to monasteries or other ad-hoc settlements while men stay to protect households and assets. Additionally, some IDPs are quickly returning to their homes if the fighting subsides. As fighting continues unabated, concern is growing over the safety of families residing in paddy fields or overcrowded sites with inadequate services. The upcoming monsoon rains could create potentially hazardous conditions without addition support and appropriate planning. In locations not impacted by the current fighting, several agencies have resumed activities where possible.

In a “note to correspondents” released on 19 March, the Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator expressed his concern about the fighting and reported civilian casualties and displacement. He urged all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and uphold responsibilities under international humanitarian and human rights law, as well as allowing access to populations in need. In the central Rakhine IDP camps created in 2012, hosting primarily Rohingya IDPs, the situation remains unchanged. Over 128,000 people remain in overcrowded and under-resourced camps. As the end of the dry season approaches, agencies are preparing to address potential water shortages in Pauktaw IDP camps.

In Chin State, more than 500 people remain displaced due to recent fighting. UNICEF field office staff report that an additional 2,000 people are constrained by fighting and insecurity. UNICEF is working with Sittwe-based NGO partners as well as Government of Myanmar officials in Paletwa and the state capitol Hakha to coordinate evaluation of needs, planning, and response activities.

In Kachin State, a period of calm holds as the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Tatamadaw remains in place. However, humanitarian access, particularly to areas not under government control remains blocked by the Government of Myanmar resulting in a constrained response. National NGO humanitarian agencies continue to provide services in these areas. In review of the travel authorization requests by the humanitarian community, over half have not been approved by the Government. In Kachin and Shan, this results in effective access to less than 45 percent of the people in need.

In Shan State, fighting between ethnic armed organizations or EAOs resulted in an increasing number of IDPs, including in south Shan State. Over 10,000 people have been displaced from six townships; the majority of these have now returned home. Fighting in early March displaced over 600 people in southern Shan State to two locations where they are receiving support from the Government, NGOs and private organizations. In northern Shan State, the displacement, or re-displacement of hundreds of people—many of whom have fled multiple times. Local groups who are generally the first to provide assistance are reporting a strain in response capacity as their resources are stretched by numerous repeated displacements in a short period of time. Though many IDPs have already returned to their homes, for those that remain displaced, they are generally sheltering in religious sites. Interagency assessments note that NFIs and WASH are the most needed support. In Shan, during the month of March, the Mine Risk Working Group noted three deaths and nine injuries due to conflict, landmines and UXO out of a total of five deaths and 22 injuries in Kachin, Shan and Rakhine.