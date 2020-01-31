UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report #12 (December 2019)

In 2019, UNICEF reached over 460,000 children and their families with critical supplies including support for 4,213 children with severe acute malnutrition, measles vaccination for 12,222 children between 9 and 18 months, safe water for over 132,300 people, learning opportunities to 45,167 children, and 107,215 people received information on staying safe from unexploded ordinance.

Over 221 people, including 52 children, were killed or injured by landmines or explosive remnants of war in 2019. While this is down from 2018 when 276 people were killed or injured, there is a marked increase in Rakhine State, which now accounts for over one quarter of all incidents up from 0 in 2018.