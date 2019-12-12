UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report #11 (November 2019)

Situation in Numbers**

460,800 children in need of humanitarian assistance (HNO 2019)

941,350 people in need (HNO 2019)

244,000 Internally displaced people (IDPs)

Highlights

• UNICEF and the Rakhine State Government met on 29 November to review results achieved in the state in 2019 and discussed UNICEF’s identified priority areas for 2020/2021 as part of a multi-year work planning meeting conducted at state level. Contextual challenges and opportunities were also discussed.

• The Child Protection sub-sector organized several activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention of the Rights of the Child. In Kachin, the Chief Minister opened a ceremony with more than 400 participants including IDPs, host communities, and child protection actors. In Shan and Rakhine States, high level government officials,

UN agencies, NGOs and civil society representatives attended events. The CRC celebration provided an opportunity to raise issues and concerns facing children in conflict-affected areas.

• The fluidity and continuous displacement of newly crisis-affected people, and the trend of fewer than 20 percent of IDPs remaining in the same temporary location for more than a month, has increased the challenges of reaching beneficiaries with the full complement of nutrition support among other services.