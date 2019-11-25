UNICEF Myanmar Humanitarian Situation Report #10 (October 2019)

Highlights

• In response to displacement due to fighting in northern Rakhine State, UNICEF distributed hygiene supplies to 287 people (82 households) in Buthidaung township, including 115 children, in October. In addition, two needs identification missions were completed in partnership with UNHCR, UNFPA and Malteser International. Security issues blocked access to several locations.

• The Child Protection sub-sector organized a workshop to update child protection referral pathways in northern Shan State as well as a training on protection, GBV, child protection and gender in WASH activities was held for 23 representatives of “first responders” from civil society organizations. An estimated 20,750 people were displaced between January to August 2019 in northern Shan State.

• UNICEF assisted the Shan State Government to finalize the Climatecentered Disaster Preparedness Strategy for the state which covers profile (geographic, hazards, environmental, social, economic, etc); vulnerability and capacity; risk mapping; State-level Disaster Management Committees; stakeholder mapping; and prioritized activities for disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation and resilience building.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF Myanmar’s 2019 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal requests US$59M for life-saving and life-sustaining services for children and their caregivers. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received including the Governments of Japan and Denmark, the United States Agency for International Development, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Directorate, the Czech Committee for UNICEF, the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund. The 2019 HAC has a funding gap of 66% and no additional humanitarian funding was received in October. Without sufficient funding over 460,000 people will not have access to adequate water services, and nearly 111,000 adolescents will not receive the education and life skills support they need. To meet immediate response,

UNICEF received an internal loan of US$2.4M from the UNICEF Emergency Programme.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In northern Shan State, clashes between the Myanmar military and that Ta’ang National Liberation Army continue and impacting several urban areas causing hundreds of families to flee to safer areas. In southern and eastern Shan, issues of illegal logging and narcotics production/trade and use continue to destabilize communities. In Kachin, the calmer security situation has created an environment for increased discussion of durable solutions which include return, resettlement and relocation. The Government convened a meeting to discuss the possibility of returning approximately 10,000 IDPs to 17 sites they have identified. UNICEF presented its framework for supporting durable solutions, with international principles to be upheld of dignified and safe returns, and voluntary decision-making by the IDPs themselves. Fear of landmines and continued violence remain a significant concern for populations planning to resettle or return. In Rakhine State, violence continues to affect populations in central and northern areas of the state including displacement and disruption of livelihoods and markets. UNICEF is working with partners and interagency humanitarian colleagues to determine needs in both central and northern areas of Rakhine State and to provide appropriate support.