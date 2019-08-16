UNICEF in Myanmar Delivering Change for Children: Programme Brief - Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)

2018 Results for Children

333,190 people in humanitarian situations reached with WASH services

110,000 people gained access to basic water supply facilities

151,018 people living in clean environments as 214 villages became open-defecation free

304 schools covering 37,642 children and 34 health centres covering approximately 27,079 households supported with basic facilities

Ensuring children survive and thrive through progressive realisation of the human right to water, sanitation, and hygiene

Five million children in Myanmar live without sufficient water supplies at home, and 25 per cent of children (over 4 million) live in households that do not use improved toilet facilities. UNICEF is working to ensure that all people, especially those living in areas affected by extreme poverty, conflict and natural disasters, have access to safe water, basic toilets, and good hygiene that are vital to survival and development.

How we help: From national planning to community-based action

Getting the foundations right for scale: To lift the quality of life for all, it is vital to achieve water, sanitation, and hygiene results at scale. UNICEF leads among development partners in supporting an enabling environment – national policies, capacities, monitoring, institutional and financial frameworks – that can achieve sustainable results. An important driver has emerged with the Myanmar National Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Strategy for 2016 – 2030, where UNICEF played a convening role with multiple ministries to support the development. It lays out key initiatives and targets for a major rise in the quantity and quality of facilities nationwide, including rural areas, schools, health facilities, and in emergencies. UNICEF also works with academic institutions for evidence generation and knowledge management that supports the humanitarian and development WASH sector.

Improving schools and health care facilities: Evidence suggests that 50 per cent of schools and over half of health facilities significantly lack functional WASH services. For schools, that can mean lower child attendance and lower achievement. Health facilities that lack proper WASH facilities, and training on infection, struggle to provide quality services. We support the Government to find innovative solutions to secure water supplies and provide sanitation, especially in challenging locations, build technical capacity for WASH stakeholders, and promote good hygiene practices.

Supporting vulnerable communities: Life-saving and life-enhancing water on tap is reaching many more homes through UNICEF supported community-managed household water-metering systems. This is improving the health and safety of girls and women, who are more vulnerable without such facilities. Community-Led Total Sanitation initiatives are increasing sanitation coverage and creating safer environments by eliminating open defecation. Hygiene-promotion activities are helping people take action themselves to safeguard their health.

Ensuring results in humanitarian situations: Natural disasters and ongoing conflicts are resulting in many people being displaced and without access to adequate facilities. Children, women, older persons, and people with disabilities suffer more without facilities during crises. UNICEF leads on the coordination of humanitarian WASH response in Myanmar and among humanitarian partners in the WASH sector. Our programmes mainstream climate resilience to reach areas affected by protracted emergencies and monsoon floods.

Find Out More: For data, analysis, and stories, visit our website at www.unicef.org/myanmar/water-sanitation-and-hygiene-wash