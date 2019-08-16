UNICEF in Myanmar Delivering Change for Children: Programme Brief - Health and Nutrition

2018 Results for Children

25,000 newborns delivered and managed by Emergency Paediatric Care Programme teams

108,611 children and women in conflict-affected areas utilized antenatal care, delivery care, post-natal visits and emergency referrals

928 patients with severe and complicated illnesses received referral support in Kachin, Rakhine,

Shan States

3749 Basic Health Staff and clinical staff from Rakhine, Magway and Kachin States trained in Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition services

Our work to improve child and maternal health and nutrition helps save lives

Child survival and good health are the foundations of individual wellbeing and national prosperity. UNICEF is providing vital and holistic support to significantly improve the health and boost the nutrition condition of children in Myanmar. All our work is firmly anchored in a health systems strengthening approach with a focus on children with the greatest needs.

How we help: Our comprehensive approach boosts results

Ending preventable newborn and child deaths: Myanmar still has a high under-five children mortality rate of 50 per 1,000 live births. Vulnerability is highest among poorer families, and in disaster-prone and conflict-affected areas. Seven out of 15 states and regions contribute to 75 per cent of underfive deaths. Newborn deaths (in the first month of life) contribute to half of all child deaths, with most occurring during delivery and the child’s first day of life. Low delivery in health institutions (37 per cent) and low skilled birth attendance (60 per cent) contribute to this.

Limited capacity of health personnel, inadequately equipped facilities, and paucity of timely data, along with an insufficiently integrated approach to health services are major challenges to the delivery of quality care to the most vulnerable. In partnership with the Government and civil society, UNICEF works to improve skills in managing complications in relation to newborn and sick children. This includes emergency referrals, especially from communities to health facilities, and effective pre-referral measures. Strengthening the capacity of institutions and front-line workers in humanitarian situations is also important, given Myanmar’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

Improving nutrition: Many children in Myanmar struggle to access sufficient nutritious food. Only 16 per cent of young children receive a minimum acceptable and adequately diverse diet. The rate of stunting among children under the age of five has declined but remains high at 29 per cent. In some states, regions, or townships, prevalence is as high as 41 per cent. Many families lack knowledge about the importance of adequate nutrition during a child’s first 1,000 days.

As part of the global Scaling Up Nutrition movement, UNICEF works with a range of stakeholders to increase multi-sectoral investments in the sector.

We support the Government to build the capacity of thousands of basic health staff and community volunteers to manage acute malnutrition, improve universal coverage of micronutrient supplementation and salt iodization, and support caregivers on infant and young child feeding. We also work to enhance the nutrition component across different sectors, including initiatives in early childhood, water hygiene and sanitation, and social protection. Under the national Maternal Child Cash Transfer (MCCT) programme, UNICEF supports the Government to improve the nutritional condition of pregnant and breastfeeding women. We also work to tackle bottlenecks such as limited enforcement of laws to protect breastfeeding, and access to fortified foods.

Expanding immunization: Myanmar has increased routine immunization and made significant progress towards polio eradication. But significant gaps remain, leading to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and diphtheria. Children in rural areas, children of mothers with lower educational achievement, children from poorer families, and children in some states or regions are much less likely to receive their basic vaccinations. Boys are more likely to be covered than girls (58 per cent compared to 51 per cent). UNICEF works with the Government and partners to create more demand for immunization, especially among segments of the population that are currently not fully covered, and to improve and extend cold chain systems.

Tackling HIV and AIDS: HIV prevalence in the general population has reduced to under 0.6 per cent. However, rates remain relatively high among key populations, including adolescents, intravenous drug users, men who have sex with men, and female sex workers and their clients. UNICEF works with the Government and partners to prevent the spread of HIV and improve treatment, care and services.

Supporting people in humanitarian situations: UNICEF supports internally displaced persons with vital maternal and neonatal child health services, including immunizations, referrals and nutrition support.

Find Out More: For data, analysis, and stories, visit our website at www.unicef.org/myanmar/health-and-nutrition