UNICEF in Myanmar Delivering Change for Children: Programme Brief - Education

2018 Results for Children

More than 78,000 children received education in emergency (EIE) support

13,301 children received a second chance to complete primary education through nonformal primary education

Culturally, linguistically and developmentally appropriate materials developed in 25 languages for children aged 3-4 adding to a new total of materials in 90 languages

Over 8,000 teachers received in-service teacher training, benefiting 618,000 children

Our work in education transforms lives and speeds up progress for national development

To fulfil their potential, all children need a chance to receive quality and inclusive education. In Myanmar, many children remain out of school, and many schools struggle to give students the strongest start in life. UNICEF provides vital support to the Government to achieve key targets for education under the Sustainable Development Goals.

How we help: Working to reach all children, from infancy to adolescence

Giving children a head start: Only 20 per cent of children in Myanmar between ages 3 and 5 are attending an organised preschool programme.

UNICEF works with the Government to significantly increase access, through implementation of the national policy for Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD). We help the Government in setting up ECCD systems. We provide key learning materials around the country. We are boosting the building of inclusive education with pilot interventions that help children who have the potential to become developmentally delayed or atypical in development, to be on track so they transition to preschool and primary education.

Ensuring children access quality and inclusive basic education: Too many children are not accessing or completing primary school. Three out of ten children who start primary education do not complete it, 2014 census data shows. Fees related to education are one cause for many children to give up on schooling. Economic hardships in families are another. An important cause for drop-out and non-attendance is the limited quality, relevance, and inclusivity of education offered. Education needs to accommodate all children, regardless of their gender, socio-economic background, ethnicity, language competency, disability, and the geographical conditions where they live. UNICEF supports the operationalization of national quality frameworks and guidelines for schools and education workers that help make schools more inclusive and relevant to the most marginalized children’s needs.

Supporting adolescents: Adolescence is a period of great opportunities – as well as special needs and potential risks. Mostly it is during this delicate period (age 10–19) that many children miss out. By age 17 school attendance drops to around 30 per cent. UNICEF works with the Government and partners to help ensure that children move successfully from primary to middle school, and complete middle school education. Children who missed out early on, may access non-formal primary and middle school education, giving them a second chance to re-join the formal school system.

Ensuring children continue their learning during emergencies: Natural disasters and conflicts are affecting the education of thousands of children.

Around 278,000 children aged 3–17 in conflict-affected areas of Rakhine,

Kachin and northern Shan States are most at risk of losing out on their education. UNICEF co-leads the Education in Emergencies sector and in 2018 we significantly scaled up support for children in humanitarian situations to access formal and non-formal basic education.

