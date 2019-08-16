UNICEF in Myanmar Delivering Change for Children: Programme Brief - Child Protection

2018 Results for Children

3,395 cases of child protection were addressed by the case management system

Over 189,000 children and adults benefitted from mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) sessions through 478 safe spaces in IDP camps and communities

13,226 adolescents reached with life skills programming

75 children and young people released from the Myanmar Army (Tatmadaw) and 14 from Ethnic Armed Groups

We work to keep children safe from serious harm

All children have the right to be protected from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect. Such violations can occur anywhere, including in places where children should be safe, such as at home, at school, within the community, and in care systems. Evidence suggests that violence against children and adolescents is a grave concern in Myanmar, demanding urgent policy and programming interventions. UNICEF works to build protections for all children, especially those who are vulnerable and living in conflict and emergency situations.

How we help: Data, policies, protective measures

Understanding the situation of children and adolescents to make evidence-informed programming: Through research, studies, and continuous analysis, UNICEF contributes to the growing body of evidence that is deepening the understanding of why violence against children is happening, what is driving it, and how to address it. Our work draws upon findings from national surveys as well as data generated through UNICEFsupported interventions. Evidence gaps indicate that more work is needed to further define, monitor, and measure violence against children in order for Myanmar to achieve its targets under the Sustainable Development Goals, and so that all children can live free from violence at homes, schools, and in communities.

Building the right foundations and investing in supports for child protection: UNICEF works to build and strengthen the national child protection system so that it can protect all children from violence, abuse, exploitation, and neglect. This includes building the capacity of the Government as well as families, communities, and civil society, to recognize, prevent and respond to cases of violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect against children. With UNICEF support, Myanmar took an important step in 2014 to invest in the development of a National Social Protection Strategy. The strategy identifies social work case management as the core of the national response to violence against children. Since then, case management has been rolled out in 49 townships. Also, with UNICEF technical support, a new Child Rights Law, containing significant gains for children, has been enacted in July 2019.

Working with others to prevent and eliminate violence against children: Evidence shows that for children, schools can be both protective against the threat of violence but also potential sites of violence. Creating safe, nonviolent, and inclusive schools is a global policy priority under the Sustainable Development Goals for the next 15 years. Inter-sectoral programming is a key strategy for initiatives to prevent violence against children.

Leaving no one behind – seeing the unseen and listening to the unheard concerns of children: UNICEF is working with the Government to improve the protection of around 600,000 children living in institutions. This has included supporting the development of minimum standards of care and protection for children in residential facilities, as well as national guidelines on foster care, so that those without parental care can enjoy a family-like environment while growing up. Similarly, UNICEF works with the Government to ensure that the rights of children in conflict with the law, especially those who are deprived of liberty, are properly safeguarded and children have access to child-targeted legal services and protection.

Protecting children in conflict situations: UNICEF supports psychosocial assistance for children, including adolescents, caught up in conflict. In situations with limited access, UNICEF invests in building the capacity of child protection service providers, who strengthen community-based child protection mechanisms to monitor, report and respond to rights violations in emergency-affected areas. UNICEF’s explosive ordinance risk education support helps make children and communities safer. UNICEF continues to engage with all parties to conflict to ensure an end to the practice of use and recruitment of children in armed conflict.

Working to protect children affected by migration: Together with national and regional partners, UNICEF is supporting the development of appropriate laws and procedures to protect the rights and needs of children affected by migration.

Find Out More: For data, analysis, and stories, visit our website at www.unicef.org/myanmar/child-protection