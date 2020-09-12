UNICEF Myanmar, Child Protection E-bulletin: COVID-19 (August 2020)

Highlights

UNICEF and its implementing partners have reactivated Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) in camps for the internally displaced in Chin, Rakhine, Sagaing and Kachin states. Local implementing partners, Kachin Baptist Convention and Karuna Mission Social Solidarity have distributed 165 activity CFS kits to engage children physically, creatively and cognitively. One child said, “Some of the toys I’ve never seen before and they’re so interesting … I love playing with the dolls and I can’t wait for the teacher to call me for the sessions.” A volunteer in Nawng Ing camp commented, “The kits have made it easy to get the children involved in activities … we’ve been able to create new programmes for psychosocial support and even when the sessions are finished, the children want to keep playing.”