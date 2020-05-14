UNICEF Myanmar, Child Protection E-bulletin: COVID-19 (13 May 2020)

Highlights

UNICEF rolls out “remote” orientations with the Government of Myanmar, Civil Society Organizations and health personnel to protect children during COVID-19

UNICEF and Save the Children are providing training for frontline workers from the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) and the Department of Rehabilitation (DoR) on two child protection guidance notes. The guidance notes developed in collaboration with Save the Children and Myanmar’s Inter-Agency Case Management Taskforce, provide frontline workers in all settings with the tools they need to ensure children are protected from all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect during the pandemic.

A total of 16 DoR and 203 DSW frontline staff received the orientation in the first two weeks of May including: 24 from Kayin, 15 officials from Mon and Thanintharyi, 11 from Chin, 13 from Kachin, 30 from Magway, 26 from Mandalay, 40 from Sagaing and 44 from Yangon. Orientation sessions are also on-going for frontline workers of child protection agencies at national and regional level including: 31 members of Myanmar’s Case Management Task Force, 53 members of the child protection sub-sector in Kachin, as well as 65 of UNICEF’s implementing partners. UNICEF’s Child Protection and Health teams are collaborating to expand orientations on the guidelines to health professionals working in quarantine facilities through partnership with the Myanmar Medical Association.