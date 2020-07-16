UNICEF in the Dry Zone: Regional Brief

Highlights

Together with partners, UNICEF supports the national health system to achieve stronger results in maternal and child health. Trainings for paediatricians and basic health staff, expanded child vaccination and cold chain support, as well as support to tackle under-nutrition and activities promoting exclusive breast-feeding are among our key activities in the Dry Zone. We also support Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV, including support for an open medical records system that is significantly improving patient care systems and facilitating efficient data collection.