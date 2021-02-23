UNICEF condemns violence in Mandalay reportedly resulting in the death of a child

BANGKOK, 22 February 2021 - UNICEF is gravely concerned by reports of use of excessive and lethal force during ongoing protests in Myanmar, and by warnings from military representatives on Sunday of ‘loss of life’ in the event of confrontation. Violence by security forces in Mandalay on Saturday night reportedly resulted in two deaths, including the reported death of a child, and multiple serious injuries. UNICEF condemns the use of force against demonstrators, including the reported use of live ammunition. UNICEF calls on security forces to refrain from violence, to exercise maximum restraint and for differences to be resolved through constructive and peaceful means, prioritizing the protection and safety of children and young people.

UNICEF calls for greater efforts to protect children and young people from all forms of violence, including as they express their opinions and engage in peaceful protests. No one should face any form of violence or intimidation because of their opinions.

UNICEF once again reminds all parties of the obligation to uphold all children’s rights as enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), and the Myanmar Child Rights Law enacted in 2019, including their rights to protection, participation, peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

UNICEF extends our thoughts and condolences to the families of the victims and to those injured.

