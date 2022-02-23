UNHCR Representation in Myanmar - Fact Sheet February 2022 [EN/MY]

About UNHCR

Since 1950, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has led international action to protect people forced to flee because of violence, persecution, war or disaster at home. Our work is entirely humanitarian and non-political, guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

UNHCR’s primary purpose is to safeguard the rights and wellbeing of people who have been forced to flee. Together with partners and communities, we work to ensure that everybody has the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge in another country. UNHCR also protects and assists internally displaced people (IDPs) as well stateless persons. These groups are collectively known as our persons of concern.

In more than seven decades of existence, the organization has helped tens of millions of people globally restart their lives. In Myanmar, UNHCR has been present since 1993 and maintains an operational presence of over 200 staff at 10 locations nationwide. Today, we care for the needs of over 1.2 million persons of concern in Chin, Kachin, Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Rakhine and Shan states as well as Bago, Magway, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions.

By collaborating closely with partners such as sister UN agencies, international and local NGOs as well as local communities, UNHCR plays a key role in the provision of life-saving interventions, particularly in the areas of assistance coordination, services to mitigate protection risks and delivery of emergency relief in the form of non-food items such as shelter, blankets and household goods.

We also advocate for the fundamental human rights of persons of concern and host communities, and work towards sustainable solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home and build a better future in cohesive and resilient communities.