UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP) Myanmar Emergency - External Update, 19 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

In the first half of May, heavy fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), particularly in Kayin, Kachin and Chin states, killed dozens of combatants and internally displaced thousands of civilians. Approximately 61,000 people have now been displaced internally in Myanmar since the military takeover on 1 February 2021, of whom some 56,000 remain displaced, representing a 10 percent increase since the beginning of May. This number includes an estimated 42,000 in south-eastern Myanmar and 14,000 in Kachin and northern Shan states. Thousands of people are also additionally believed to be internally displaced in Chin State and Sagaing Region.

Since late March, some 6,900 Myanmar nationals have also sought safety from armed clashes in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province, with 1,800 refugees currently being accommodated in temporary safety areas along the Thai-Myanmar border. In India, refugees from Myanmar continue crossing into Mizoram and Manipur to seek refuge, including as the COVID-19 outbreak in the border areas becomes worse.