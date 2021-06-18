UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP) Myanmar Emergency - External Update, 15 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Tens of thousands of people have been newly displaced within Myanmar in recent weeks, as fighting broke out between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and local defence groups, particularly in Kayah State, Shan State (south), Chin State and Magway Region. There are now an estimated 200,000 people who have been displaced within Myanmar since 1 February, a nearly 15% increase since two weeks ago. In southeast Myanmar, the security situation remains volatile, with intense armed clashes in Kayah State, Kayin State and eastern Bago Region, as the MAF clashed with both the Kayah People’s Defense Forces and Karen National Union. Among over 160,000 people displaced in or from the southeast since 1 February, some 97,000 are in Kayah State and 48,000 in Kayin State. Following an outbreak of conflict in an area of Kayin State, some 400 Myanmar nationals crossed into Thailand’s Tak Province in early June, but have since returned to Myanmar.

In Chin State, new fighting between the MAF and local defence groups has further increased displacement and spread into Magway Region, where an additional 5,000 people have recently been displaced. Violence has also continued in Kachin State, with more armed clashes between the MAF and the Kachin Independence Army, as well as instances of explosions and arson. As a result of the situation in Chin State, Indian state authorities have been reported in the media as estimating that the border states neighbouring Myanmar are currently sheltering around 15,000 new arrivals, although UNHCR is unable to verify precise figures.