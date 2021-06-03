UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP) Myanmar Emergency - External Update, 1 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The civil unrest and conflict in Myanmar following 1 February has resulted in increased displacement and there are now an estimated half a million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country, including those displaced before 01 February. In the last two weeks, the estimated number of new IDPs has nearly tripled from 61,000 to 175,000, largely due to new armed clashes and a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Myanmar’s Kayah State.

In Kayah State, located in eastern Myanmar, an estimated 100,000 people have now been displaced since 1 February, most of whom have been displaced since 20 May. The security situation also continues to be particularly tense across southeast Myanmar, with explosions and shelling reported in various locations and intensified clashes also observed in Kayin State and eastern Bago Region. Many of the 149,000 total IDPs in southeast Myanmar remain in hiding. In northern Myanmar, internal displacement has increased due to ongoing fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and Kachin Independence Army, expanding across Kachin State, the northernmost state in Myanmar, and into northern Sagaing Region. In northern Shan State, armed conflict among ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and between EAOs and the MAF continued to displace people across a number of townships.

As a result of recent fighting in Kayah and Shan States, there have not yet been new reported movements from Myanmar toward Thailand. From earlier displacement from Myanmar, Mae Hong Son Province remains the most affected area in Thailand, though humanitarian actors have not yet formally been granted access. The group of over 1,700 arrivals from Myanmar reported on 13 May has now reduced to some 255, who are being accommodated in four temporary safety areas, managed by the Royal Thai Government. The remainder of the group has reportedly returned to Myanmar.