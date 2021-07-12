UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP) Myanmar Emergency - External Update, 1 July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Approximately 211,000 people have now been displaced internally in Myanmar since 1 February 2021, a more than 20% increase since one month ago. This includes 176,900 IDPs in Southeast Myanmar and Shan (South). Although recent weeks have seen a decrease in violence in some parts of the country, such as Kachin State and Chin State, the security situation remains volatile, with continued armed clashes, rocket fire, shelling, raids and new military deployments, particularly in southeast Myanmar.

Ceasefires between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and local defence groups in Kayah State and Chin State have allowed some IDPs to return to their homes, but many remain hiding in forest areas and are in dire need of shelter, sleeping mats and medical supplies. Heavy monsoon rains in June have heightened these needs, while the recent increase in COVID-19 transmission—and resulting travel restrictions—has further hampered already limited humanitarian access. Despite the continuing violence in Myanmar, no significant movements of refugees have been reported to neighbouring countries in the last two weeks.