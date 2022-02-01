UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update, November - December 2021

The resumption or intensification of armed conflict since the military takeover on 1 February in multiple locations across Myanmar between the Tatmadaw and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), and/or People’s Defense Forces (PDFs), resulting in civilian casualties and the displacement of thousands of people, shows no sign of abating as the year ends. Disruptions to communications, banking, healthcare, and supply chains, as well as cyclical natural hazards, such as flooding, continues to impact the humanitarian response and exacerbate the vulnerability of communities.

UNHCR and partners continue providing critical life-saving humanitarian assistance, while following the development of the situation closely to understand the full impact on people of concern (PoCs), including IDPs, stateless populations and host communities. Early warning systems, initiated by UNHCR and partners, are employed to detect changes on the ground which could impact on operations and PoCs with the view to inform timely mitigating measures and responses.

Despite improvements to the COVID-19 infection rate, the impact of the ongoing pandemic continues to affect people of concern, particularly in view of the already strained or disrupted health services across the country. While integrating COVID-19 prevention and response into regular programming, UNHCR takes proactive measures to adapt in an agile manner to the evolving context to minimize risks to PoCs and to devise ways in which to continue interventions that support them.