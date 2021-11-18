Myanmar

UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update (November 2021)

The volatile situation in Myanmar following the 01 February 2021 coup has resulted in increased displacement both within the country and some crossing borders, including into Thailand

Humanitarian actors stand ready to support the Royal Thai Government (RTG) 's efforts to receive Myanmar refugees fleeing to ensure provision of protection

Agencies continue to take several key preparedness actions to ensure that complementary activities are delivered in a timely and coordinated manner

