Myanmar
UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update (November 2021)
Attachments
The volatile situation in Myanmar following the 01 February 2021 coup has resulted in increased displacement both within the country and some crossing borders, including into Thailand
Humanitarian actors stand ready to support the Royal Thai Government (RTG) 's efforts to receive Myanmar refugees fleeing to ensure provision of protection
Agencies continue to take several key preparedness actions to ensure that complementary activities are delivered in a timely and coordinated manner