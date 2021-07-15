UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update, Mid-year (January - June 2021)

Since the military takeover on 1 February, insecurity and armed clashes continue to be reported across much of the country with arrest, detention and use of excessive force against protestors by police and security forces.

Disruptions to banking services, communications, healthcare and supply chains ensue, while armed conflict in the north- and southeast resumed and intensified between the Tatmadaw and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), and/or People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) resulting in displacement and civilian casualties.

Throughout the reporting period, UNHCR and partners continued providing critical life-saving humanitarian assistance, while following the development of the situation closely to understand the full impact on people of concern (PoCs), including IDPs, stateless populations and host communities. Early warning systems, initiated by UNHCR and partners, are employed to detect changes on the ground which could impact on operations and PoCs with the view to inform timely mitigating measures and responses.

At the same time, within this rapidly evolving context, the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis continues to pose additional challenges to already strained or disrupted health services, particularly as cases begin to surge mid-year. While integrating COVID-19 prevention and response into regular programming, UNHCR takes proactive measures to adapt in an agile manner to the evolving context in order to minimize risks to PoCs and to devise ways in which to continue interventions that support them.