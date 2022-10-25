UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update, July - September 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

43,360 people received core relief items including kitchen sets, blankets and sleeping mats, ensuring their basic needs were met.

29,430 people received shelter support for safe and dignified living conditions while in displacement.

2,891 people with specific needs benefited from cash assistance to meet their basic needs.

POPULATION OF CONCERN

600,000 Estimated stateless Rohingya in Rakhine State, of which some 153,000 are living in displacement camps as well as among the host community since 2012.

1.3 M Internally displaced people (IDP) living in Rakhine, Chin, Kachin, Shan, Kayin and Mon States, and Bago (East), Tanintharyi, Sagaing and Magway Regions (according to UN figures, as of 26 September 2022). An estimated 1,017,000 people are displaced due to the resumption and intensification of clashes between the Tatmadaw and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and/or People’s Defense Forces (PDF) after 1 February 2021. Some 91,900 people remain displaced in Rakhine and Chin States following the Tatmadaw - Arakan Army conflict (as of 29 September 2022).