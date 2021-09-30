UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update (July - August 2021)

Since the military takeover on 1 February, insecurity and armed clashes continue to be reported across much of the country. Disruptions to banking services, communications, healthcare, and supply chains ensue, while armed conflict in the north and the South-East between the Tatmadaw and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), and/or People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) have resulted in civilian casualties and the displacement of thousands of people.

Natural hazards, such as flooding, has further exacerbated the vulnerability of communities.

Throughout the reporting period, UNHCR and partners continued providing critical life-saving humanitarian assistance, while following the development of the situation closely to understand the full impact on people of concern (PoCs), including IDPs, stateless populations and host communities. Early warning systems, initiated by UNHCR and partners, are employed to detect changes on the ground which could impact on operations and PoCs with the view to inform timely mitigating measures and responses.

The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis continues to pose additional challenges to already strained or disrupted health services, particularly with the surge in cases mid-year, which plunged the country into its most severe wave of infections to date. While integrating COVID-19 prevention and response into regular programming, UNHCR takes proactive measures to adapt in an agile manner to the evolving context to minimize risks to PoCs and to devise ways in which to continue interventions that support them.