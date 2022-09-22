UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update, January - March 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

50,000 displaced and affected people in Myanmar supported with core relief items and shelter materials

2,700 individuals benefited from 5 community-based projects in Rakhine State and South-East region

750 people with specific needs benefited from relief items or cash assistance

POPULATION OF CONCERN

600,000 Estimated stateless Rohingya in Rakhine State, of which some 152,800 (as of 28 March 2022) are living in displacement camps as well as among the host community since 2012.

904,600 Internally displaced people (IDPs) living in Rakhine, Chin, Kachin, Shan, Kayin, Mon states, and Bago (east), Sagaing and Magway regions, including some 76,500 in 182 sites (as of 28 March 2022) in Rakhine and Chin states displaced due to the AA-Tatmadaw conflict, and an estimated 558,000 (as of 28 March 2022) due to the resumption and intensification of clashes between the Tatmadaw and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and/or People’s Defense Forces (PDF) after 1 February 2021.