UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update, January - February 2021

Since the military takeover against the democratically elected government on 1 February, mass protests, met with excessive force by police and military, have continued unabated across the country and disruptions to banking services, healthcare, communications, and supply chains have ensued. The national Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) has continued to grow, while tensions and confrontations in the north and southeast intensified as ethnic armed organizations positioned themselves within the evolving political crisis.

UNHCR and partners continue providing critical life-saving humanitarian assistance, while assessing the situation closely to better understand the full potential impact on UNHCR’s operations and on people of concern, including IDPs and stateless populations. UNHCR and partners initiated early warning systems aimed at detecting changes on the ground which could impact on operations and people of concern with the view to inform timely mitigating measures and responses.

At the same time, in this rapidly evolving context, the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis poses additional potential challenges to already strained or disrupted health services. While integrating COVID19 prevention and response into regular programming, UNHCR will continue to monitor the socioeconomic impact on populations of concern given the heightened risks they may face with critical protection and assistance severely restricted.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE

600,000 Estimated stateless Rohingya in Rakhine State, of which some 144,000 are living in 21 displacement camps as well as among the host community since 2012

226,000 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in Rakhine, Chin,

Kachin, northern Shan, Kayin states, and Bago (east) region, including some 103,000 in 182 sites recently displaced due to the AA-MAF conflict.

42 Townships across Rakhine, Chin, Kachin and northern Shan states, and the south-east where UNHCR has consulted with communities through the Early Warning Systems

27,594 Displaced and affected persons across Rakhine State supported with basic non-food items and shelter material by UNHCR and partners in 2021

Financial requirements in 2021 (as of 16 March 2021) Financial requirements in 2020 (as of 05 January 2021) USD 52.7 million (8% funded)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS | Jan-Feb 2021

Kachin & northern Shan

In January and February, UNHCR and partners continued support to persons with specific needs (PSNs), including persons with disabilities, elderly, single/female headed households, and those with serious medical conditions, through provision of emergency cash assistance benefitting 67 PSNs and their families. The support is aimed at addressing their most pressing needs such as medical expenses while reducing the risk of resorting to negative coping mechanisms such as borrowing money or taking on debt, or reducing expenditure on key items including water, food, education and healthcare.

UNHCR continues to provide targeted non-food items (NFI) to meet the needs of displaced persons. In January and February, UNHCR distributed NFI items including blankets, mosquito nets, plastic mats, kitchen sets, tarpaulins, and jerry cans to 393 households (1,522 individuals) in Kachin State.

During January, UNHCR and partners completed several community-based projects (or quick impact projects, QIPs) in several return locations in southern Kachin and northern Shan states, aimed at improving conditions in areas of return and strengthen social cohesion among communities. These projects, benefitting 3,427 individuals, include the construction of a new school building and the renovation of an old one, the construction of three gravity flow water systems, road construction, and construction of one small dam to secure water for livelihood activities.

Rakhine & southern Chin

In contrast to mass protests in other parts of the country against the military takeover, there has been more limited response from communities in Rakhine, with limited protests taking place and the security situation remaining relatively stable.

As of 15 March, it is estimated that more than 103,000 newly displaced persons reside in 182 displacement sites in Rakhine and Chin states.

Support to displacement sites and IDP camps continue despite limitations imposed by the current political and COVID-19 context. During January and February, 4,036 families (17,439 individuals) in central Rakhine benefitted from NFI support, items included mosquito nets, sleeping mats, blankets, kitchen sets, while 1,345 families (6,725 individuals) in northern townships of Rakhine received such support. A further 686 families (3,430 individuals) received shelter support, including bamboo poles, tarpaulins and myaw posts.

Field activities within the framework of creating conditions for sustainable solutions for displaced persons from Rakhine State remain ongoing. During the first two months of the year, a number of community-based projects (quick impact projects, or QIPs) have been progressing; renovation of two access roads was initiated while renovation of another access road is near completion, the drilling of one borehole was completed and five more are planned, and 50 solar light installation points have been confirmed. Other support for schools, persons with specific needs, etc. are also planned. Furthermore, UNHCR is also supporting the improvement of facilities in market areas, with five water collection points, 20 handwashing stations and two firefighting points currently being installed.

South-east