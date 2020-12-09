UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update, 1-31 October 2020

The COVID-19 health crisis has placed the forcibly displaced and stateless populations at heightened risk with the delivery of critical protection services and assistance severely restricted. Ensuring equal and fair access to essential services for these populations remains a key priority. For many, the loss of income and livelihood opportunities is inevitable as the pandemic prolongs; UNHCR will continue to monitor the socio-economic impact and resilience of populations of concern.

In Rakhine State, ongoing armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army persist and have led to the displacement of over 90,000 individuals in Rakhine and southern Chin states as of 2 November. Identification of needs and provision of emergency relief assistance continue in coordination with the Government and humanitarian partners.

The cancellation of polling in a number of locations across the country, including in Kachin, northern Shan and Rakhine states, ahead of Myanmar’s November General Elections further disenfranchised already marginalized populations, including newly displaced IDPs and the over 600,000 stateless persons in Rakhine State.