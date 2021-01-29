UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update, 1-31 December 2020

The COVID-19 health crisis has placed the forcibly displaced and stateless populations at heightened risk with the delivery of critical protection services and assistance severely restricted. Ensuring equal and fair access to essential services for these populations remains a key priority. For many, the impact from loss of income and livelihood opportunities will become more severe as the pandemic prolongs; UNHCR will continue to monitor the socio-economic impact and resilience of populations of concern.

In Rakhine State, the lull in armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA) observed since the beginning of November continued throughout December, yet still more than 92,000 individuals remain displaced in Rakhine and 11,000 in southern Chin states* as of 31 December. Identification of needs and provision of emergency relief assistance continue in coordination with the Government and humanitarian partners.

In the south-east, clashes erupted between the MAF and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) early December in several locations in Kayin State, and sporadic fighting between the MAF and KNLA have been recorded throughout the month.

As the situation continues to evolve,

UNHCR and humanitarian partners are working to assess the scale and severity of the impact on civilians, including new displacement, as well as their most immediate needs.