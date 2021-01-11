UNHCR Myanmar Operational Update, 1-30 November 2020

The COVID-19 health crisis has placed the forcibly displaced and stateless populations at heightened risk with the delivery of critical protection services and assistance severely restricted. Ensuring equal and fair access to essential services for these populations remains a key priority. For many, the loss of income and livelihood opportunities is inevitable as the pandemic prolongs; UNHCR will continue to monitor the socio-economic impact and resilience of populations of concern.

In Rakhine State, while there has been a lull in the armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA) this month, still more than 90,000 individuals remain displaced in Rakhine and southern Chin states as of 30 November. Identification of needs and provision of emergency relief assistance continue in coordination with the Government and humanitarian partners.

Myanmar’s November General Elections, which saw a landslide victory for the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, placed vulnerable and marginalized groups further disenfranchised when voting was cancelled in several locations across the country.