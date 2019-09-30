UNHCR Myanmar Factsheet - September 2019

On 23 September, UNHCR and UNDP received authorization to commence the fifth round of rapid needs assessments as part of the implementation of the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding. Thus far, 1,400 persons have been assessed in 75 locations in northern areas of Rakhine.

Access authorization has also been granted for 43 community-based initiatives, of which 29 are underway.

In Rakhine and southern Chin state, armed clashes between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) prevail. Rapid needs identification as well as provision of relief assistance has been scaled up, in coordination with aid partners.

In south east Myanmar, the fourth repatriation exercise of 310 camp-based refugees in Thailand took place in July, in a process led by the Royal Thai and Myanmar Governments in coordination with UNHCR and partners. Since October 2016, over 1,100 refugees have participated in the exercise.

KEY FIGURES

600,000 stateless persons in Rakhine State (estimate), including 128,000 internally displaced

30,000 Newly displaced persons estimated by Rakhine State Government due to AA-MAF clashes

107,000 Displaced Persons in Kachin and northern Shan States

11,028 Displaced persons in camps in the South East and some 120,000 in IDP-like situations in Kayah, Kayin, Mon States, Bago and Tanintharyi regions

1,102 persons voluntarily returned to Myanmar from refugee camps in Thailand since 2016