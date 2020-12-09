UNHCR Myanmar Factsheet - October 2020

The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis has placed the forcibly displaced and stateless populations at heightened risk, further compounding existing vulnerabilities, particularly in light of the severe impact the crisis has had on the delivery of critical protection services and assistance and the loss of income as the pandemic prolongs.

Ongoing clashes between the Arakan Army and Myanmar Armed Forces have led to the displacement of over 90,000 individuals in Rakhine and southern Chin states as of 2 November. Since the beginning of 2020, almost 44,000 newly displaced and affected persons in Rakhine have been provided with emergency assistance.

UNHCR continues to monitor the socio-economic impact and resilience of populations of concern, while seeking to ensure equal and fair access to essential services and the provision of emergency relief assistance in coordination with the Government and humanitarian partners.

Working with Partners

UNHCR Myanmar collaborates closely with the Government of Myanmar, UN agencies, international and local NGOs, as well as other humanitarian and development partners. The Agency is an active member of the UN Country Team (UNCT), the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and the Cooperation Partners Group (CPG). As part of the inter-agency response in Kachin, northern Shan and central Rakhine states, UNHCR leads the Protection Sector and the Shelter, non-food items (NFI), Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster at the national and sub-national levels. In the three northern townships of Rakhine State, UNHCR coordinates the humanitarian response through the Maungdaw Inter-Agency Group (MIAG) under the overall leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (RCO). UNHCR also co-chairs, alongside UNDP, the South-East Working Group (SEWG) and South-East Consultations; two platforms bringing together development, peace and humanitarian stakeholders engaged in the states where the Office is working to support refugee returnees from Thailand.