UNHCR donates medical supplies to support national COVID-19 response [EN/MY]

NAY PYI TAW – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has donated medical supplies containing medicines, equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) to counterpart ministries in support of Myanmar’s response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The handover ceremony of the essential items took place in Nay Pyi Taw attended by the UNHCR Representative a.i. and senior officials from the Government of Myanmar.

In total, UNHCR is donating US $2.3 million worth of medical supplies to the Ministry of Health and Sports, Ministry of Labour and Immigration and Population, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement.

The medical supplies are aimed at reinforcing the national health response with four WHO-designed COVID-19 commodity packages which comprise of 75 items including 20 ultrasound scanners, 18 ventilators, 720 thermometers, and various medicines. To further support case management, the donation also includes disinfectants, supplies to manage medical waste, and laboratory supplies. In addition, protective equipment aimed at keeping frontline health care workers safe was also handed over including 238,600 pairs of examination and surgical gloves, 170,000 surgical masks, 160,000 N95 masks, 34,000 face shields, 23,000 disposable gowns and 9,600 safety goggles and glasses.

“Together with our partners, UNHCR is committed to support all communities to slow and stop the spread of the virus and ensure the most vulnerable are included in the public health response. The donation of medical items today is a further demonstration of UNHCR’s dedication to bolster the national response to COVID-19. We also extend our gratitude to healthcare workers across the country, and we are pleased to help ensure they are protected while they provide care for patients in need,” said Cecile Fradot, UNHCR Representative a.i. to Myanmar.

Since the outbreak, UNHCR has increased prevention and response activities in displacement sites in Kachin, northern Shan and Rakhine states as well as in the South East region, including running awareness campaigns with key messages on prevention, and scaled up health, water, sanitation and hygiene services in camps as well as busy market areas with new sinks, soaps and hand sanitizer. UNHCR has also extended support to State Health Departments and local authorities across the country to equip over 350 quarantine facilities with essential items such as beds, blankets, hygiene kits to help to make the temporary stay at these facilities more comfortable, and safer for everyone. Today’s donation comes on top of a handover of 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits to the Ministry of Health and Sports on 25 July.

For more information:

Aoife McDonnell, mcdonnel@unhcr.org

Yin Yin Myint, myinty@unhcr.org