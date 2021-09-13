UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (10 September 2021)

The rapid deterioration of the COVID-19 situation in Myanmar since June 2021 has continued with the country now in its most severe wave of infections so far. Despite a recent decline in the positivity rate (now under 20%), pandemic remains of significant concern. The total number of recorded COVID19 cases in the country is now over 396,000 – around 32 per cent more cases since the end of July, with 15,287 deaths among reported cases, over 5,600 of these coming in August alone.