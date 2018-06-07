UNHCR and UNDP sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Myanmar to support the creation of conditions for the return of refugees from Bangladesh

NAY PYI TAW/GENEVA/NEW YORK (06 Jun 2018) - UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, and UNDP, the UN Development Programme, signed today in Nay Pyi Taw a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

This MoU is a first and necessary step to establish a framework for cooperation between the UN and the Government aimed at creating conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of refugees from Bangladesh and for helping to create improved and resilient livelihoods for all communities living in Rakhine State.