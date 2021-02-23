UNFPA Statement on the Situation in Myanmar

In light of the unfolding events in Myanmar, UNFPA joins the wider United Nations family in expressing its strongest concern over the adverse impacts on the rights, safety, health and well-being of the people of Myanmar, including women, girls and young people.

UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, is warning of the likelihood that the instability will disrupt essential services to meet the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls, including safe pregnancy and childbirth. This will have serious, even life-threatening implications if timely access to emergency obstetric and newborn care is compromised or not provided in general, and for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in particular.

As a UN entity, UNFPA expresses deep concern over the use of force, which may contribute to an escalation of violence against women, girls and young people. UNFPA echoes the call of the UN Secretary-General and UN partner agencies for the military and security forces to respect the fundamental human rights of the people of Myanmar, to refrain from using violence and to ensure the protection and safety of all persons be it in public or private spaces.

UNFPA stands with women, girls and young people in Myanmar and their right to sexual and reproductive health care, even during the crisis.

*For more on the UN Secretary-General's statements on Myanmar, as well as those issued by the UN Country Team under the UN Resident Coordinator's office in Myanmar, visit: **www.un.org and https://myanmar.un.org*

For more on UNFPA's crucial work in Myanmar, with a focus on women, girls and young people, visit https://myanmar.unfpa.org