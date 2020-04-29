UNFPA scales up its support to Myanmar’s State and Regional Health Departments in fighting COVID-19 pandemic

Myitkyina, Myanmar – UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, delivers 350 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Kachin State Health Department in Myitkyina to strengthen its response to COVID-19 outbreak. As Myanmar fights the pandemic, frontline health workers need to be well equipped and fully protected from the risk of COVID-19 virus infections while providing medical care and treatment to the patients in health facilities.

UNFPA is working on delivering 1,500 sets of PPE for the State Health Departments from Kachin, Northern, Shan, Rakhine, Mon and Kayin States supported by the Women and Girls First Programme and Access to Health. Each set of PPE includes gloves, N-95 mask, goggle and disposable protective suit to ensure the safety of health workers.

According to the updated data from the Ministry of Health and Sports (as of 29 April, 7:00am), Myanmar has 150 positive cases which include cases in Kachin, Northern Shan and Mon States. Among them, health workers are included. Protecting health workers through provision of appropriate PPE is critical to fighting the Pandemic and ensuring continuity of health services.

Dr. Phyu Phyu Thant, Assistant Director of Kachin State Health Department said, "Kachin State recently confirmed its first COVID 19 positive case in one of its townships and the need of PPE items will be increasing in the same time. UNFPA’s support of PPE distribution to Kachin State Health Department is delivered at the right time to reinforce protection for frontline health workers."

The Women and Girls First Programme, which is supported by Australia, Germany, the EU, Sweden, Italy and Finland and supports government and non-government partners to strengthen the health system and improve access to sexual reproductive health and gender-based violence services for the most vulnerable women and girls in Myanmar.