UNFPA provides psychosocial support online training for Government’s case managers in response to COVID-19 outbreak

As a part of the UN response to COVID-19 outbreak in Myanmar, UNFPA conducted online training for Government staff to strengthen their capacity in providing basic psychosocial support for gender-based violence survivors and sessions on mental health and psychosocial-related topics for the community on 7 April 2020. 90 case managers of Department of Social Welfare (DSW) from all states and regions participated and benefited from this online training.

Mental Health and Psychosocial support (MHPSS) has a significant impact upon improving the wellbeing of people, promoting healing and cohesion. Especially in emergency situation like COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to ensure the psychological wellbeing of groups at risk such as women, girls, youth and adolescent. As UNFPA works to empower young people, women and girls and to support comprehensive healing and reintegration of GBV survivors, mental health and psycho social support is an integral part of UNFPA's programming for GBV prevention and response.

As a result of this training, the case managers will be able to provide initial response for the community including GBV survivors, during COVID-19. Moreover, they will be equipped to conduct sessions for the community regarding psychosocial impact of COVID-19 and how to deal with it.