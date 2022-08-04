Yangon, Myanmar - In collaboration with Global Health Connect, UNFPA organizes Integrative ADAPT Therapy (IAT) Certification Training in Yangon for frontline workers and local mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) professionals. 25 participants from different states and regions attend the training. This 3-day training is facilitated by Global Health Connect and UNFPA through a hybrid model (online and in-person). Upon completion of 3-month mentoring/supervision after the training, the participant will receive the certificate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political crisis, there is a significantly heightened need of mental health and psychosocial support for people in the community, especially women, girls and other vulnerable population groups. Responding to the MHPSS service gap and limited availability of mental health professionals in Myanmar, UNFPA has organized 2 batches of IAT training in 2021 and continued support for 2 more batches in July 2022.

Integrative ADAPT Therapy (IAT) is a theoretically guided (evidence-based) approach based on the Adaptation and Development After Persecution and Trauma (ADAPT) model. The training aims to strengthen the capacity of humanitarian workers/ mental health service providers in providing specialized services for common mental disorders, including but not limited to depression, anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and adjustment problems.

Under the Women and Girls First Programme funded by European Union, Australia, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Italy and Switzerland, UNFPA works with partner organizations in Myanmar to strengthen the integration of MHPSS in their programming and humanitarian interventions.