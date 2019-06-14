14 Jun 2019

UNFPA and the Government of Myanmar sign Letter of Agreement

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original

NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar – On June 12, 2019, UNFPA and the Government of Myanmar signed a Letter of Agreement on the Cooperation for UNFPA’s 4th Country Programme (2018-2022). The agreement was signed by Mr Ramanathan Balakrishnan, UNFPA Representative for Myanmar, and U Than Aung Kyaw, Director General, Foreign Economic Relations Department, Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Government of Myanmar.

The agreement furthers cooperation for the fulfilment of the International Conference on Population and Development Programme of Action, and other related conferences and Sustainable Development Goals.

In line with the UNFPA global strategic plan (2018-2021), the Country Programme aims to increase universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights; reduce preventable maternal deaths; advance gender equality; prevent and respond to gender-based violence; support evidence-based planning and decisions making; and ensure adequate resources for sustainability.

This will contribute to UNFPA’s three transformative goals:

  • End unmet need for family planning

  • End preventable maternal death

  • End violence and harmful practices against women and girls

UNFPA Executive Board has approved a total commitment not to exceed the equivalent of the sum of US$ 20.0 million over a 5-year period from January 2018 to the end of December 2022.

