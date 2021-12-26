Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, Statement on Myanmar, 26 December 2021

I am horrified by reports of an attack against civilians in Kayah State, Myanmar on 24 December.

Credible reports say at least 35 people, including at least one child, were forced from their vehicles, killed and burned.

Two humanitarian workers of Save the Children remain missing, having been caught up in the violence. Their private vehicle was attacked and burned.

I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

I call upon the authorities to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident so that perpetrators can be swiftly brought to justice.

Moreover, I call upon the Myanmar Armed Forces and all armed groups in Myanmar to take all measures to protect civilians from harm.

Millions of people in Myanmar remain in dire need of humanitarian support. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners remain committed to providing help throughout the country.