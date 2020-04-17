UN supports Myanmar nationals returning from abroad

The United Nations in Myanmar, together with its national and international partners, are working with the relevant government authorities in their efforts to protect the well-being of Myanmar nationals returning from other countries and containing the spread of COVID-19 among migrants, their families and their communities.

Close to 46,000 migrant workers, an estimated 35 per cent of whom are women, have returned from abroad as of 16 April, according to official data from the Government of Myanmar. Thousands more are believed to have returned through unofficial border crossings. Many returning migrants face a range of immediate health-related challenges and have substantial humanitarian needs, particularly during the period of quarantine. In addition to public health concerns, the sudden and unplanned return has left many with unresolved labour and psycho-social issues that require immediate assistance, together with significant socio-economic impacts, for example due to the loss of income through remittances.

The United Nations has mounted a collective response and supported the Government to put in place relevant measures to protect their physical and socio-economic well-being, as well as reduce their exposure to COVID-19.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), with support from the Livelihoods and Food Security Fund (LIFT), funded by the United Kingdom, the European Union, Switzerland, Australia, the United States of America, Canada and Ireland and managed by United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Sports and the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population, as well as with civil society organizations in Shan, Chin and Mon states, and Ayeyarwady, Magway and Mandalay regions. The initiative is distributing hygiene items and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on COVID-19 and combatting stigma against returning migrants, reaching an estimated 12,500 people so far. Thousands more have benefitted from interventions in other states and regions through efforts by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and other agencies, particularly in the South-East region of Myanmar.

At the end of March, the UNOPS LIFT Fund and its donors mobilized an additional US$1.3 million to support the work of IOM, ILO, BBC Media Action, The Border Consortium and other national and international partners. This initiative strengthens Myanmar’s response to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable migrant population across the country. Specifically, efforts under this initiative will prevent the spread of the virus among women and men migrants, their families and their communities; mitigate the social and economic impacts on migrants and their family members experiencing a loss of livelihood; and protect the rights and dignity of migrant workers during the outbreak.

UN Women, through its Safe and Fair joint-project supported by the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence against Women and Girls has partnered with women civil society organizations to support the management of community based quarantine centers in Kayin State. This includes provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), adaptation of IEC material to the specific needs of returnee women migrant workers and strengthening of violence against women referral services.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has provided direct support to State Health Departments, by handing over 18 units of heavy-duty washing machines in Kachin State for disinfection of clothes and linen at community-based quarantine facilities. In Bhamo and Lashio, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, sleeping mats and blankets were also provided for 650 people so far. In an effort boost capacity of local authorities to respond to the needs of returning migrants in community quarantine facilities, UNHCR is also scaling up assistance to reach 11,600 people in Kayin, Kayah and Bago East and Tanintharyi regions.

With support from the Government of Japan, IOM is also coordinating with local organizations and the Ministry of Health and Sports to strengthen logistics and procurement of supplies, support disease surveillance for COVID-19 at points of entry and develop and distribute risk communication and community engagement materials.

These interventions in particular have been in support to the work of the Kayin State Health Department, as Kayin is receiving some of the largest influxes of returnees. IOM is also supporting State Health Departments in Kachin, Rakhine and Mon states and the Yangon Regional Health Department by providing critical prevention supplies, such as protective equipment, and hygiene and non-food items for quarantine facilities, such as bedding, towels and mosquito nets.

The Access to Health Fund, funded by the United Kingdom, Sweden, United States and Switzerland and managed by UNOPS, is also supporting the Government with basic health staff surveillance activities at points of entry, as well as contact tracing activities that include returnees. These efforts will ensure that cases are detected early, suspected case properly quarantined and traced, before returns to community.

With the support of the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund, managed by the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and UNOPS Access to Health Fund, IOM is also providing support to the Rakhine State Health Department on efforts to coordinate procurement and logistics.

The United Nations has supported the Myanmar Government in their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and reaffirms its commitment to continue to support these ongoing efforts in every State and Region of the country. Through coordinated response, the United Nations and the Myanmar Government are working to ensure that most vulnerable populations, such as returning migrant workers, are not left behind.

The United Nations in Myanmar reiterates the words of the UN Secretary-General that “we cannot let fear go viral in fight against COVID-19”, stressing the importance of moving forward “with resolve and without stigma.” Only with solidarity and unity can we win this battle.

End.

For further information please contact:

Aye Win, UNIC Yangon/ UNRCO wina@un.org, Mobile: +95 9421060343

Valijon Ranoev, OCHA Myanmar ranoev@un.org, Mobile: +95 9797007815