UN to support healthcare workers in Myanmar

Further progress is being made by the United Nations in its commitment to support the Government and the people of Myanmar in efforts to contain the evolving spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), through the multi-donor funded Access to Health Fund, will provide 50,000 sets of coveralls to the Ministry of Health and Sports. This is a vital part of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) pack, crucial to protecting healthcare workers who are at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. The coveralls are expected to be distributed to the frontline healthcare workers at state and regional levels, as well as to community-based organizations and ethnic health organizations.

“Healthcare workers in Myanmar and across the world continue to come face-to-face with this virus. Ensuring their safety and protection is of utmost importance,” said the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar, Mr. Ola Almgren. “On behalf of the United Nations, I express my deepest appreciation to all healthcare workers in Myanmar for their dedication and commitment. Their heroic actions are saving lives every day,” said Mr. Almgren.

The Access to Health Fund is in process of delivering other PPE items, including nitrile and surgical gloves, shoe covers, N95 masks and surgical masks. This is in addition to the efforts of other United Nations agencies, funds and programmes who continue to work hand-in-hand with the relevant Government entities to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in Myanmar.

“The United Nations supports the measures that have been taken by the Government of Myanmar to date in its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr. Almgren, adding that early measures, such as testing, tracing contacts and isolation are important in containing the spread. “In the face of this unprecedented crisis, everyone is vulnerable. We can only defeat this virus when we work together and we are united.”.

