UN Special Envoy Heyzer calls for release of all children and political prisoners in Myanmar

BANGKOK – The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer is encouraged by the announcement of the mass release of detainees in Myanmar and reiterates the Secretary-General’s call for the immediate release of all of those who continue to be arbitrarily detained, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Special Envoy Heyzer reinforced her call for the release of all children and political prisoners who are being detained in prisons or other facilities in Myanmar, which she conveyed during her mission to Nay Pyi Taw in August along with the requested release of Australian economist Sean Turnell, who was freed during the recent mass release.

The Special Envoy appreciates continued support from Member States including in the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly that have echoed calls for the immediate release of all political detainees and strongly condemned arbitrary detention, arrest and politically motivated convictions, sentencing and executions, including of opposition activists.

