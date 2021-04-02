UN Security Council press statements on Myanmar (1 April 2021) [EN/MY]

The Security Council held closed consultations on the situation in Myanmar on 31 March 2021.

The Members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation, and strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protestors and the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children.

The Members of the Security Council reiterated their call on the military to exercise utmost restraint. They reiterated the need to fully respect human rights and to pursue dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar. They called on all sides to refrain from violence. They also called again for the immediate release of all detainees, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The Members of the Security Council noted the Secretary General’s statement of 27 March 2021 calling for a firm, unified and resolute response from the international community. They stressed that they continued to monitor the situation closely and would remain actively seized of the matter.

The Members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the work of the Special Envoy, welcomed her upcoming visit to the region, and hoped she would visit Myanmar as soon as possible They also reiterated their support for ASEAN’s efforts.

The Members of the Security Council called for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need. They also expressed concern that recent developments pose particular serious challenges for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons. They underlined it is vital that the rights of ethnic minorities are fully protected.

The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar.