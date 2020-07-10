A UN Framework for the Immediate Socio-Economic Response to COVID-19 in Myanmar

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This paper sets out a Framework for immediate socio-economic support to be provided by the United Nations Country Team to Myanmar in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Framework will put into practice the United Nations Secretary-General’s March 2020 report Shared Responsibility, Global Solidarity: Responding to the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19. It is one of three critical components of United Nations efforts in Myanmar to save lives, protect people and rebuild better, alongside and complementing the health response, led by the World Health Organization, and the humanitarian response, led by the Humanitarian Country Team.

The UN framework for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19 in Myanmar, referred to as the UN-SERF, is also the response and contribution to the Government of Myanmar’s COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan issued on 27 April which draws an ambitious and proactive roadmap to keep the country’s economy and households afloat.

Myanmar’s COVID-19 caseload has been relatively low so far with 242 cases and six fatalities as of 8 June. Despite cases having been registered in nearly all states and regions, there have been no cases so far reported in some of the most vulnerable communities of the country (prisons, IDP camps, IDP hosting communities, conflict-affected areas). Measures taken by the government at the end of March to limit the circulation of the virus have proven effective. However, given the higher rate of infection in surrounding countries, Myanmar remains at risk of a jump in the number of cases. Meanwhile Myanmar’s health system is unequipped to face a large outbreak. Also, with the advent of the monsoon season and conflict taking place in different parts of the country (Chin and Rakhine States in particular), the levels of vulnerability to COVID-19 are significant for potentially millions of people.

Myanmar is expected to (and already is to some degree) suffer disproportionately from the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis compared to the actual spread of the disease in its territory. A myriad of effects on the socio-economic sphere include: (i) increased delivery challenges in health and education systems, resulting in poor health and education outcomes; (ii) falling levels of trade and tourism; (iii) supply chain disruptions and decreasing internal consumption rendering thousands of people jobless, especially women, youth and informal workers; (iv) volatile financial markets, lower foreign investment and reduced remittances putting the country’s macroeconomic stability under stress; and (v) increased insecurity and political tensions as the pandemic creates opportunities for conflict to escalate in certain parts of the country while its socio-economic impact may exacerbate and create social grievances.

Initial forecasts predict modest GDP growth (1 - 3 percent) for Fiscal Year 2019/2020, which is well below last year’s performance (6.3 percent), followed by a rebound in Fiscal Year 2020/2021 (about 6 percent). Among the most affected sectors are tourism, manufacturing, transport and agriculture. The latter sector could experience a recession (around -two percent for the agri-food GDP), raising serious concerns about the welfare of landless and smallholder farming families and the food security status of poor families who face the prospect of reduced income. Myanmar’s progress in reducing poverty over the past decade risks being reversed in 2020 with a forecasted 23.5 percent increase in extreme poverty (now standing at 2.01 percent), especially among landless and small-holding farmers in rural areas and poor households in urban and peri-urban informal settlements. In this difficult context that the country is re-integrating migrant workers who have started returning to their homeland in the thousands.

In Myanmar, as elsewhere in the world, the COVID-19 crisis is revealing new and compounding pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities that have to be more effectively addressed by the government, such as those based on gender, age, disability, ethnicity, citizenship status, conflict and climatic risk exposure, displacement and migration, and on other personal situations that can complicate access to welfare and generate discrimination in society. These vulnerabilities often intersect at the individual and community levels. In Myanmar, areas exposed to further impoverishment and human development regression triggered by the COVID-19 crisis include locations still experiencing conflict (Chin, Kachin, Kayin, Rakhine and Shan States), areas with a high percentage of landless farmers and/or exposure to disasters (Kayin and Mon States and Ayeyarwady, Bago and Sagaing Regions) and informal settlements in peri-urban areas that house some of the country’s poorest populations.

To mitigate socio-economic shocks stemming from the public health crisis, the government responded promptly with its COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan, which activated immediate policy and programmatic measures. Estimated to cost US$2-3 billion, the plan sets out to create a monetary stimulus, support the private and financial sector, promote investments and trade, ease the impact on vulnerable households (through food aid and cash transfers), create jobs (including for migrants) and strengthen the healthcare system. Given the restricted fiscal space and scarce resources of the government, and the limited coverage of social protection instruments in Myanmar, a robust disaggregated impact analysis is needed that differentiates impacts across gender, age, geographic areas and population groups to support the government with actionable information on how to invest its resources to reach those most at risk of being left behind.

The United Nations in Myanmar is bringing its collective experience and knowledge of the country’s development trajectory and vulnerabilities, its strong partnership with government, society, the private sector, development partners and ethnic armed organizations in areas under mixed and non-government administration, its wide and multi-pronged programmatic capacities and an array of financial instruments to help the government deliver over the next 18 months a coherent, gender-responsive and human rights-based emergency and recovery response that can protect the rights of people and communities living under the duress of the pandemic, and to support their inclusive and sustainable recovery. In an emergency such as the country is now experiencing, the core principles that underpin the regular development work of the United Nations in Myanmar as enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2018-2022 and that define the spirit of the global UN response to COVID19, are now more necessary than ever. These are: (i) inclusivity; (ii) human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment; (iii) sustainable development, environmental protection and resilience; and (iv) accountability. These tenants have guided the design of the UN-SERF. The operationalization of the vision set forth in the UN-SERF is shaped by the same approaches than in the UNSDCF — that is to maximize the humanitarian and development nexus, engage in capacity development, ensure policy coherence, implement risk-based programming and focus on results and partnerships. The strategy proposed by the UN-SERF aligns with the government’s COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan, which sets the imperative to “not only ameliorate the current external crisis but to create durable mechanisms and institutions that will propel Myanmar towards the kind of economy [and society] the Myanmar people need and deserve.” The UN-SERF is guided by the below key orientations.

• Build real-time knowledge of the crisis impact on people, communities, services, value chains, institutions, the business environment, the financial sector and the natural environment by investing in a few iterative blanket and targeted assessments and research to build crisis response policies and programmes that are relevant, cost-effective and genderand rights-sensitive.

• Ensure continuity of basic and social services, despite restrictions of public health measures and a reduced fiscal space, and in particular services catering to those most at risk of losing access to lifesaving support, including undernourished children, pregnant women, people living with HIV/AIDS, people with disabilities, isolated seniors and women and children survivors of violence.

• Protect the livelihoods and build resilience of those outside formal employment and social security schemes and those returning from emigration by protecting their productive assets, enhancing their employability, ensuring decent work conditions and occupational health and safety, creating employment opportunities, improving labour market functions and scaling up and diversifying social protection systems, especially for children and the disabled.

• Strengthen policies, financing and market functionality to support rural value chains and shore up the livelihoods of landless and small-holder farmers and fishermen, enhancing their tenure rights and access to natural resources, and protect rural communities against natural disasters.

• Use monetary and fiscal levers to counter declining foreign and domestic investments and direct public and private investments towards sustainable economic transformation, including digitalization, and towards underfunded social sectors to increase equitable access and strengthen system resilience, including through new technology.

• Make use of regional and multilateral cooperation to stimulate trade, improve connectivity, curb illicit trafficking (especially in endangered wildlife) and leverage SDG and Paris Agreement financing.

• Strengthen governance, financial and risk management systems to address underlying vulnerabilities exposed through COVID-19, including the tax administration to improve revenue collection and accountability institutions and frameworks including those that fight corruption and build trust. Adopt risk-informed development policies and foster investments to increase the resilience of Myanmar’s development gains and rights-based policy dialogue and legal reforms to enhance social cohesion and foment durable peace. Advance decentralization to permit a more flexible crisis response. The UN-SERF is organized into five pillars and combines downstream support to delivery systems and communities and upstream support to policy and programme management by government, business associations, labour unions and civil society. The five-pronged framework aims to: 1) help comprehensively protect the health system during the COVID-19 crisis; 2) at the same time, and equally urgent, defend people through social protections and basic services; 3) protect jobs, small- and medium-sized enterprises and vulnerable workers in the informal sector through economic recovery; 4) help guide the necessary surge in fiscal and financial stimulus to make the macroeconomic framework work for the most vulnerable and foster sustainable development and strengthen multilateral and regional responses; and 5) promote social cohesion and build trust through social dialogue and political engagement and invest in community-led resilience.