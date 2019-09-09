UN Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar Hands Over to Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar [EN/MY]

Media Advisory

GENEVA (9 September 2019) – The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, set up by the Human Rights Council in 2017 (resolution 34/22), has handed over its evidence of serious crimes under international law to a new mechanism that is mandated by the Human Rights Council to follow up and prepare files for criminal prosecutions.

The Mission’s short report to the Human Rights Council, released on Monday, explains the preparations it made to consolidate and hand over to the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) the extensive information it collected over the last two years. The Mission’s evidence has been preserved and transferred to the IIMM in a manner that ensures its integrity so it can be used in criminal trials in courts outside Myanmar.

This is an important step in achieving justice for victims and accountability for serious crimes. A more detailed report containing the Mission’s findings on the latest activities of Government security forces and conflict-related human rights developments in Myanmar will be released on 17 September when the Mission appears before the Human Rights Council.

The Mission’s three members – Chairman Marzuki Darusman and Experts Radhika Coomaraswamy and Christopher Sidoti – will hold a news conference in Geneva on 17 September.

