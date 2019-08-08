UEHRD Statement On the Report of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar

Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar

We, the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine (UEHRD), categorically reject the allegations in the recent report (A/HRC/42/CRP.3 “The economic interests of the Myanmar military”, 5 August 2019) released by the Fact-Finding Mission (FFM). The report alleges that UEHRD, its Task Forces and projects contributed to “the commission of crimes under international law” and “consolidated the consequences of war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide.”

From its inception, UEHRD’s objectives were to provide effective humanitarian aid, to coordinate resettlement and rehabilitation efforts, and to promote conflict resolution and durable peace for all communities in Rakhine. We have never wavered in our pursuit of humanitarian objectives and have worked consistently to improve conditions on the ground for the relief, dignified return, and resettlement of conflict-affected communities and displaced persons.

The FFM paints a distorted picture of the UEHRD which was established to address the complex issues of Rakhine.

We shall continue to strive for viable, inclusive and durable solutions that will enable communities and inhabitants in Rakhine to live in peace, harmony and dignity, and to realize a safe and vibrant future.

About UEHRD

UEHRD is a partnership mechanism aimed at enabling the government, multi-sectoral stakeholders, concerned citizens, and international partners, to collaborate and coordinate in efforts to achieve our common goal: sustainable development and prosperity for Rakhine that all communities may live together in harmony and security.

We strive for a just, inclusive and harmonious society rooted in human rights and human dignity. We embrace the shared values of a common humanity, empowerment for all, and commitment to peace and prosperity together with our partners and stakeholders.