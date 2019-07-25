Training the leaders of the future advocate for peace

The role of Youth in peace processes is globally recognized in the UN’s Resolution 2250 on young people and peace. And it plays an important role in Myanmar’s own peace process. In order to bring youth support to the main peace process from the regional level, Kadu Youth Development Association (KYDA), with the support of the Joint Peace Fund, have been running a peace awareness and peace advocacy training.

As part of this series, KYDA conducted a five-day training on “Peace Advocacy on Federalism” in Pyin-Oo-Lwin, Mandalay Region in June. The Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement sets out a vision of a federal Myanmar and bringing in the next generation of leaders to help work towards this goal is important for moving towards sustaining peace in Myanmar.

The training brought together 24 participants from Sagaing Region, Kachin and Shan States and representing a variety of ethnic groups including Kadu, Kanan, Shan, and Bamar.

U Than Zaw Oo, a director of KYDA said empowering youth leaders is essential. “Youth stakeholders are the second line leaders and they could be leading in the government or ethnic organizations in the coming years. In the meantime, they can make good use of these peace advocacy skills as well as the understanding they’ve gained on the peace process and federal issues. It means they are equipped to challenge many issues with their innovative thinking and ideologies.” he said.

The training covered advocacy; problem solving, identifying stakeholders; strategic messages and how to deliver them to different stakeholders; peace building at local and national levels; and how to approach federalism through peaceful advocacy.

Soe Naing from the Kanan National Organization (Bamauk Township) shared the importance of advocacy skills to demand and achieve peace in Myanmar.

“I believe that peace should begin at regional levels such as in our Kanan areas, as well as in Sagaing regions more generally. From there, we could demand peace at national level. Achieving peace only in our regions doesn’t make sense, we need to build peace across the country as well,” he said.

He also added that public participation plays an essential role in order to do this. “Through this peaceful advocacy on federalism training, what I’ve gained was to use peaceful advocacy methods to persuade our Kanan public who have been keeping their voices very silent for a long time in different sectors such as peace building, health, education and social developments in the near future. In this way, our people will be awakened,” he said.

A Kadu participant, Ma Thida Win, from Inn-daw township in Sagaing Region said getting a proper understanding of federalism had been very helpful.

“In the past, I didn’t know what it means even though we’ve heard the word federalism many times. Understanding the concept of federalism was the most interesting part and learning about the federal government structure and its duties.”

She said she would now take what she had learned into her community. “Even though I would not be able to advocate to older people that much within my community, I’ll share the definition of peace, advocacy skills and training learning experiences with the teenagers in my areas through group discussions. This will be a way of the grass roots supporting the national level,” she added.

KYDA has conducted four peace education trainings with 108 participants from Indaw, Bamauk, Hteegyin, Katha, Homeline, Pinlebu, Kalay, Wuntho, Shwebo townships in Sagaing Region, Moekaung township in Kachin State and Mabaim township in Shan State. Moreover, ten peace awareness sessions were organized by KYDA and its alumni with 1,432 community members from these townships learning more about the peace process and sharing their regional concerns.

KYDA also organized a “Regional Dialogue” in June in Monywa, Sagaing Region which was attended by 180 participants from different regional organizations representing Kadu, Kanan, Shanni, Shan, Asho Chin, Chin, Naga, and Kuki ethnicities.