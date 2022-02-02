Trócaire stands with the people of Myanmar in call for an end to violence and restoration of democracy one year after the armed forces attempted to seize power

One year since the Myanmar armed forces attempted to seize power, Trócaire stands with the people of Myanmar.

On the first anniversary of the attempt by the Myanmar armed forces to seize power, Trócaire stands with the people of Myanmar in calling for an end to the violence, restoration of democracy, and respect and protection of people’s lives, security, and dignity.

The last year has been among the most challenging in Myanmar’s recent history, and has had a devastating impact on people living across the country. To date, almost 1,500 civilians have been killed, while more than 11,800 people have been arrested. 8,700 remain in detention.

Conflict has flared across the country – including in areas which have not seen active fighting for decades – and has led to massive displacement. The UN estimates more than 400,000 people are currently displaced because of post-coup violence. This is in addition to the 340,000 people who were displaced before 1 February. The UN estimates that by the end of this year 25 million people – nearly half the population of Myanmar – will be living below the national poverty line.

The result is a major and escalating humanitarian crisis.

We are especially concerned about the roughly 100,000 people who remain in situations of prolonged displacement in Kachin and northern Shan States, with no indication of when or if they will be able to return to their homes and villages. Their demands – for safety and security, education for their children, and opportunities to earn a living – are as pressing now as they have ever been.

Amid this ongoing crisis, Trócaire reaffirms our commitment to working with and for the people of Myanmar, to listen to their concerns, amplify their voices, and stand together in solidarity.

We acknowledge in particular the vital work of local civil society groups and community based organizations – in particular women centred organizations. Trócaire is proud to have continued to support our local partners delivering aid to approximately 96,400 people in Myanmar since the coup – around 53,500 women and 42,900 men.

Our local partners have been at the forefront of efforts to respond to the coup, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic and the impacts of conflict. Local organisations continue to play a leading role in responding to crises, often at great personal risk.

As members of the international community, it is essential we affirm our unwavering support in the weeks, months, and years to come.