Trócaire shocked by violence in Myanmar

Trócaire is shocked by the escalation in violence in Myanmar over recent days and has called for the lives of civilians to be protected.

Over 100 people are reported to have been killed over one 24 hour period last weekend. This follows weeks of violence and tension. Trócaire today reiterated its call for peaceful dialogue and an end to the violence.

The people of Myanmar have experienced too many decades of violence and conflict. Too many women, men, girls and boys are deprived of their basic needs and are very uncertain about their future.

Myanmar has made great strides in recent years to build a bright future for its people and there is now a risk that this will be lost.

Trócaire works in partnership with local organisations in Myanmar to provide humanitarian assistance to people fleeing conflict, to strengthen women’s rights and to build people’s participation in decision-making. We are committed to the communities we serve and are concerned that recent events may set back progress in these vital areas.

Trócaire calls on all parties to engage in dialogue and peaceful means to find a lasting solution. The lives and rights of civilians must be protected. Organisations working to deliver humanitarian aid and support to communities must be allowed to do so freely.

As ever, Trócaire stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar.